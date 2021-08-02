Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,502. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

