Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,804. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
