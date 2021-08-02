Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,804. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

