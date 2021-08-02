Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SPG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. 2,127,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,620. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.