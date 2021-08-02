Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. 2,127,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,620. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

