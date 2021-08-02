Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RGSEQ traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,678. Real Goods Solar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

