Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RGSEQ traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,678. Real Goods Solar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
