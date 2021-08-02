Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,666. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.
