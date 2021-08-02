Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,666. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

