Short Interest in Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Grows By 32.1%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 1,910,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 742.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLFPF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

