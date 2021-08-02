Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 997,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

