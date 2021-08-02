Mark Britto Sells 9,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.02. 751,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The company has a market capitalization of $318.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

