Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $112.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.62 billion and the highest is $116.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $479.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.45 billion to $495.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $566.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $3,331.48. 3,310,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

