Analysts Set Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target at $11.75

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

SEEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,379. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

