$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 153,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,665. The company has a market cap of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

