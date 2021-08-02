Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. 390,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,738. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.64. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 406.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.