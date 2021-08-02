IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IMAC stock remained flat at $$1.59 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88. IMAC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at $4,125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAC by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

