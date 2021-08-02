Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GHG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 141,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,448. The stock has a market cap of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

