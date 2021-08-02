Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report $22.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.48 million. Identiv posted sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 91,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. Identiv has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $350.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

