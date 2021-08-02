CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. CRA International has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

