Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.55 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Router Protocol has a market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00009353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,486,766 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

