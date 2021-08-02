Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.12

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.95 or 0.99557071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.01048111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00349786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00410490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00071554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,107,428 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

