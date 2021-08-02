Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,652. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

