Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.
Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,652. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
