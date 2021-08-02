Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report $32.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. CareCloud reported sales of $19.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

MTBC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 47,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,701. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,381 shares of company stock worth $1,407,959. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

