-$0.05 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 929,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 639,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,322. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.50 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

