Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,976. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.