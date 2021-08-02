Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.