Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 821,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

