PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $192,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.41. The company had a trading volume of 535,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

