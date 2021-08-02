BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 248,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,607. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.