Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $3,323.31. 102,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,459.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

