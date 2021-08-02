Xion Finance (XGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,366.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $382,985.85 and approximately $21,366.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,104,373 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

