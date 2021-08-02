GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.99.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE GATX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.13. 79,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,408. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07. GATX has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in GATX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GATX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in GATX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.