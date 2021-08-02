Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

UEHPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Investec lowered Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ultra Electronics stock remained flat at $$16.39 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

