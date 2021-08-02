Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 604,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

