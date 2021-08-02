Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 967,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

