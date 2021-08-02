MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

