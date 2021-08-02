MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

