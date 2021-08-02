Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 1,034,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 755,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

