ankrETH (aEth) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,939.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $2,557.73 or 0.06514184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $75.02 million and $20,939.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

