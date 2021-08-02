PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.93. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.30. 849,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,547. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.76. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $106.93 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

