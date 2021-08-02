First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTHI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

