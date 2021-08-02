Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GTEC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,890. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

