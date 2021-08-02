eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

EXPI traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $35.29. 639,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,990. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,500 shares of company stock worth $10,099,390 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

