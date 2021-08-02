Strike Price Hits $49.80 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Strike has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $146.28 million and $163.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $49.80 or 0.00127902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.57 or 1.00147333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00852434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,419 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.