Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.71 and the lowest is $3.25. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 602,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

