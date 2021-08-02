Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.