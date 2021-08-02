Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $451.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.60 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.78. The company had a trading volume of 410,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,597. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.56. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.