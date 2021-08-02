Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 513,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

