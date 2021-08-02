Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,641. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.