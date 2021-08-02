Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNLSY. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.