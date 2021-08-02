Reviewing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 70.49% 5.88% 5.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perpetua Resources and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.76%. Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.54, indicating a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -6.08 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.74 $23.72 million $0.09 53.67

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

