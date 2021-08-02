Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.64. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,633 shares of company stock worth $985,320. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

