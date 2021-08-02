Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 4,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

