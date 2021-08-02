$0.22 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,508. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

